Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

