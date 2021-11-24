Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.13

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 2265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

