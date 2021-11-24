Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $74.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 16582907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

