Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $131,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,710. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

