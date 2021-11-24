Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 162,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000. Altria Group accounts for 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 28,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

