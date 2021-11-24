Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

ADBE traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $665.16. 2,502,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.58. The firm has a market cap of $316.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.