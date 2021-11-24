Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 8,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

