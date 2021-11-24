Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $4,032,825.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,934,207. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $214,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

