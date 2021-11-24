Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $4,032,825.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00.
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,934,207. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $214,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
