Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 394,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Adyen has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

