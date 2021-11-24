Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.96

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 2606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
