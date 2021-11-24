Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.96

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 2606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

