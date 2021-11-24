Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $111.43 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

