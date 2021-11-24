Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of A stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.