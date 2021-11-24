Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

