Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Shares of A opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

