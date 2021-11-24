Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 89,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

