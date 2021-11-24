Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.
Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
