Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

