Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

