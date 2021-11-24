Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 972,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.