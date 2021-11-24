Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 13,275 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,110,188.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $243,163.31.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

Alarm.com stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Street Name

