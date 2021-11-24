Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

