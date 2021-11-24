Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.51

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.64, with a volume of 711940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.62.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0011223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

