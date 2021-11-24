Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 31.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alkaline Water by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 13.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

