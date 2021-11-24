Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 211,884 shares.The stock last traded at $28.16 and had previously closed at $28.26.

ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,958.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

