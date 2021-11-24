Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $28.45

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $25.85. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1,796 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,958 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

