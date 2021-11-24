Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $1,537,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 8,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.19. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

