AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 331.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 329,707 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

