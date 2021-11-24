AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 5.6%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 1,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 826.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $1,365,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

