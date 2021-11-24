Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 404,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

