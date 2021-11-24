Alpha Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $22,075.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.12 or 0.01048672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00272253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

