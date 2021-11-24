Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 295,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 127,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

