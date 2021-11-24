Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

