Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,280. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

