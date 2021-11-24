Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 4,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,722. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,675 shares of company stock worth $613,727. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

