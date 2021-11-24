Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

KMX traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,348. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

