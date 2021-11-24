Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,926.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,859.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,703.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.