Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,849.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,666.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.