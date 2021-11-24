alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

ALSRF stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

