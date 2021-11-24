Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,927,278 shares of company stock valued at $163,373,726. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

