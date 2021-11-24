Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

