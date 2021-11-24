Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.14 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,523.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.