Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 453.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 102,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $4,605,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

