Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

