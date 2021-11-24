Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,192. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

