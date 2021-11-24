Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 3.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.