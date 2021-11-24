ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.45

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 25666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,602. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.