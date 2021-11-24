Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Up 0.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €189.00 ($214.77) and last traded at €187.40 ($212.95). Approximately 7,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €186.40 ($211.82).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($243.18) price objective on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.20.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

