Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of AMADY opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

