Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,842,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

