Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.