Amalgamated Bank Has $140,000 Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.